Washington Commanders name Jean Medina as Chief Communications Officer

ASHBURN, Va., September 29, 2022 – The Washington Commanders announced that Jean Medina has been named Chief Communications Officer. She joined the organization this week and will report to Commanders President Jason Wright.

Medina will oversee internal and external communications, football communications, and public affairs. She brings deep experience leading communications functions at large consumer companies, including United Airlines and Exelon Corporation, a Fortune 100 energy company.

"Jean has built her career being a strategic communications counselor who develops leaders and drives business growth," Wright said. "Her passion and fierce advocacy will build on the transformative change that is occurring throughout the organization. We are fortunate to have her take on this critical role communicating across a diverse set of stakeholders so crucial to our success."

Medina served as Vice President of Communications for ComEd in Chicago and Vice President of Corporate Communications for Exelon, ComEd's parent company. This role marks a return to the region for Medina, who also served as Senior Vice President of Communications for Airlines for America, the trade association for the largest U.S. passenger and cargo airlines. Prior to that, she led external communications for United Airlines.

"Having spent time with Jason, ownership and other senior leaders, I am both grateful and excited for the opportunity to build on the success to date in transforming this organization and its culture and to be a part of this iconic and storied franchise," Medina said. "The Commanders are deeply committed to their fans and the broader DMV community, and I am eager to share the story of our positive impact while furthering our transformation."