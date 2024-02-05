Washington Commanders name Kliff Kingsbury offensive coordinator

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today they have named Kliff Kingsbury as the team's offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury joins the Commanders after serving as a senior offensive analyst for USC in 2023. Last season, USC's offense scored 41.85 points per game and Kingsbury worked closely with QB Caleb Williams who threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Prior to his time at USC, Kingsbury served as the head coach for the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons (2019-22). In 2021, Arizona posted an 11-6 record and secured a playoff berth. Kingsbury became the first head coach since 2015 to post 11-plus wins in a single season and lead the Cardinals to the playoffs. The Cardinals offense ranked top 10 in the league in total offense (8th), touchdowns scored (tied for 8th) and rushing offense (10th). Arizona was one of three teams to rank in the top 10 in total, rushing and passing offense that season.

Kingsbury worked closely with Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. In 2020, Murray threw for a career-high 3,971 passing yards and 26 touchdowns and earned Pro Bowl honors. In his first year under Kingsbury's guidance in 2019, Murray earned Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

From 2013-18, Kingsbury served as the head coach at his alma mater Texas Tech. Each season that Kingsbury called plays for the Red Raiders' offense, they ranked in the top 10 for passing yards and in the top 20 in total offense. His teams also averaged at least 30 points per game in every season.

In 2015, Texas Tech ranked second in the country in total offense (570.5), passing offense (388.2) and scoring offense (45.1). QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 4,633 yards and 36 touchdowns, becoming the youngest quarterback in NCAA history to amass 5,000 yards of total offense as he led the nation in that category (393.0).

In 2012, Kingsbury served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas A&M, helping QB Johnny Manziel become the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy. The Aggies ranked third nationally in total offense (558.5), 13th nationally in rushing offense (242.1) and 14th in passing offense (316.5).

Kingsbury began his coaching career at Houston for four seasons, first as the offensive quality control coach, then quarterback coach and finally as co-offensive coordinator. The Cougars led the nation in total offense (599.1), passing offense (450.1) and scoring (49.3) in 2011, while QB Case Keenum completed his record-setting career and won the Sammy Baugh Trophy while being named a Heisman finalist.

Kingsbury was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round in the 2003 NFL Draft. He spent 2003 on injured reserve with the Patriots, then was on the New Orleans Saints practice squad in 2004. He played for the New York Jets in 2005, appearing in one game, then attended the Buffalo Bills training camp in 2006. He played for the Cologne Centurions of NFL Europe in 2006, then signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in 2007 before spending that season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.