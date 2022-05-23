Commanders sign T Aaron Monteiro

The Washington Commanders have signed offensive tackle Aaron Monteiro.

Monteiro (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) has been in the NFL since 2020 and played for the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins' practice squads. He was most recently released by the Panthers on May 12.

Monteiro was a four-year player at Boston College, starting 32 consecutive games. He earned third team All-ACC as a senior and signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was later released and signed by the Patriots later that year but was released again six days later.