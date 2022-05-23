News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign T Aaron Monteiro

May 23, 2022 at 03:43 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Roster_Moves

The Washington Commanders have signed offensive tackle Aaron Monteiro.

Monteiro (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) has been in the NFL since 2020 and played for the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and  Miami Dolphins' practice squads. He was most recently released by the Panthers on May 12.

Monteiro was a four-year player at Boston College, starting 32 consecutive games. He earned third team All-ACC as a senior and signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was later released and signed by the Patriots later that year but was released again six days later.

Monteiro then signed with the Panthers, where he played on the practice squad for the next three seasons.

Related Content

news

Christian Holmes looking forward to adding man coverage ability to Commanders defense

Holmes takes great pride in the way he plays man coverage against receivers and plans to be a "sponge" while learning from Washington's veterans.

news

'Very informative': Commanders players attend B.R.A.K.E.S. driving course

About two dozen of the Commanders' players participated in the course to learn how to be safer drivers.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting primed for Phase 3 of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 23, 2022.

news

Chris Paul 'maximized' his student-athlete experience at Tulsa

Paul was branched out of what football provided him on the field, and it shaped his views on how athletes should contribute to their communities.

news

How DeSean Jackson influenced Jahan Dotson's skillset

Dotson has been compared to a lot of players since being drafted by the Commanders, but he spent a lot of time watching the three-time Pro Bowler growing up.

news

Wake Up Washington | Evaluating the impact of the 2022 draft class

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 20, 2022.

news

'It's just had a huge influence on my path in life': Keith Ismael reflects on ways AAPI identity influenced football career, athlete mentality

Samoan, Filipino and Chinese background had big impact on Commanders center Keith Ismael

news

Commanders announce Week 1 of 2022 preseason

The meeting with the Panthers will be the first preseason matchup against the Panthers since 2008.

news

Santana Moss chats with Jahan Dotson on high school, his rookie season and more

Over the past two weeks, several of the rookies met with notable Washington alumni to discuss their lives and careers before they joined the Commanders. The first up was No. 16 overall pick Jahan Dotson, who had a chat with former Washington receiver Santana Moss.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ranking the rest of the NFC East

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

news

Trai Turner reunites with 'great coach and great mentor' John Matsko

Turner had a successful career while playing for Matsko and the Commanders. Now, he's ready to help Matsko fortify the Commanders' offensive line.

Advertising