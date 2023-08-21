Washington Commanders uncork new partnership with 50 Cent's Sire Spirits, designate Official Cognac and Official Champagne

LANDOVER, Md., August 21, 2023 – Today, the Commanders uncorked a new multi-year partnership with Sire Spirits, owned and designed by award-winning musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Emmy award-winning actor and director Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. As part of the partnership, Sire Spirits' Branson Cognac will be the Official Cognac of the Washington Commanders, and Le Chemin Du Roi will be designated as the Official Champagne of the Washington Commanders. Jackson's 501(c)(3) philanthropic arm, The G-Unity Foundation, will also work closely with the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, supporting expanded community initiatives across the DMV.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Sire Spirits and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson on this partnership that will help enhance the gameday experience for our fans," said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders. "We couldn't ask for a better partner than 50 Cent, who shares our commitment to giving back to the communities where we live and work."

Starting this season, Sire Spirits will entitle the Club Level Lounge, the "Branson Lounge & Gallery" and a themed Club Level Bar on the 50-yard line, the "50 Yard Branson Bar." Additionally, the partnership will create opportunities for fans over 21 to experience the spirits for themselves during gamedays and fan events, including the team's annual Draft Party.

"I'm excited that Sire Spirits is growing its presence in the NFL by partnering with the Washington Commanders," said Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson. "The change in ownership of the Commanders represents an exciting opportunity for this team, and we are proud to partner with owners that share our vision and dedication to give back to the community. I am very much looking forward to embracing the DMV community, attending games as soon as I complete my Final Lap international tour, and bringing my award-winning cognac and champagne to fans throughout the region."

The partnership also will enhance elements of the Commanders' ongoing community efforts across the DMV. On gameday, Jackson's G-Unity Foundation will be the presenting sponsor of the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation's (WCCF) 50/50 raffle. The Branson Lounge & Gallery on the club level will feature art from local artists that will be auctioned off to fans and 10 percent of the proceeds of each purchase will benefit a charity selected by the WCCF. Jackson's G-Unity Foundation also will sponsor the WCCF's annual Harvest Feast and will be a participating supporter of the Foundation's social justice initiatives. Founded in 2003, Jackson's G-Unity Foundation supports programs that foster social and leadership skills for inner-city kids nationwide.

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON COMMANDERS:The Washington Commanders, owned by a group of investors led by Managing Partner Josh Harris, were founded in Boston in 1932 and are one of the original members of the NFL's Eastern Division. The Washington Commanders relocated to Washington, D.C. in 1937 and have since become one of the most recognizable professional sports franchises in history, featuring multiple Hall of Fame coaches, 19 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and one recipient of the Walter Payton Man of The Year Award, Darrell Green. A proud and storied franchise, the team has won five World Championship titles, including the 1937 and 1942 National Football League Championship games, as well as Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI. Since 1997, the team has played its home games at FedExField, a multi-purpose stadium located in Landover, MD. Washington Commanders Football Operations are headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, at the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park, and Business Operations are headquartered at FedExField.

ABOUT SIRE SPIRITS:Sire Spirits, launched in 2017, produces premium wine and spirits under the brand names Le Chemin du Roi Champagne ("The Kings Path") and Branson Cognac both of which have quickly become Award winning brands. Le Chemin du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac are nationally distributed and featured in top hotels, resorts, casinos, restaurants, nightclubs, bars, and now professional sports venues across the United States.