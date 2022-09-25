Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 3

Landover, Maryland -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 14 QB Sam Howell
- No. 3 CB William Jackson III
- No. 75 G Chris Paul
- No. 85 TE Cole Turner
- No. 92 DT Daniel Wise
- No. 95 DE Casey Toohill
- No. 96 DE James Smith-Williams
The Philadelphia Eagles have declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 19 QB Ian Book
- No. 32 S Reed Blankenship
- No. 34 RB Trey Sermon
- No. 59 DE Janarius Robinson
- No. 61 G Josh Sills