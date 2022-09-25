News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 3

Sep 25, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Landover, Maryland -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 14 QB Sam Howell
  • No. 3 CB William Jackson III
  • No. 75 G Chris Paul
  • No. 85 TE Cole Turner
  • No. 92 DT Daniel Wise
  • No. 95 DE Casey Toohill
  • No. 96 DE James Smith-Williams

The Philadelphia Eagles have declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 19 QB Ian Book
  • No. 32 S Reed Blankenship
  • No. 34 RB Trey Sermon
  • No. 59 DE Janarius Robinson
  • No. 61 G Josh Sills

