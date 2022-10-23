News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

Oct 23, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Landover, Maryland -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 1 WR Jahan Dotson
  • No. 2 WR Dyami Brown
  • No. 3 CB William Jackson III
  • No. 41 Jonathan Williams
  • No. 75 G Chris Paul
  • No. 82 TE Logan Thomas

The Green Bay Packers declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 9 WR Christian Watson
  • No. 53 LB Jonathan Garvin
  • No. 69 T David Bakhtiari
  • No. 78 T Luke Tenuta
  • No. 99 DL Jonathan Ford

