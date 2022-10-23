Washington Commanders vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

Landover, Maryland -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 1 WR Jahan Dotson
- No. 2 WR Dyami Brown
- No. 3 CB William Jackson III
- No. 41 Jonathan Williams
- No. 75 G Chris Paul
- No. 82 TE Logan Thomas
The Green Bay Packers declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 9 WR Christian Watson
- No. 53 LB Jonathan Garvin
- No. 69 T David Bakhtiari
- No. 78 T Luke Tenuta
- No. 99 DL Jonathan Ford