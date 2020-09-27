5 Takeaways From Washington's Week 3 Game Against The Browns

The Washington Football Team faced the Cleveland Browns and lost their second straight game, 34-20. Here are five takeaways from the Week 3 game:

1. The offense got the fast start it's been searching for...

Washington's offense struggled mightily in the first halves of its first two games. It was outscored, 37-7, in those games, and went down 17-0 and 20-0 before its offense could put together successful drives.

That changed Sunday against the Browns. After holding Cleveland to 43 yards of offense in its first two drives, Washington put together an eight-play, 75-yard drive. It added wrinkles to the running game with runs from receivers Antonio Gandy-Golden and Terry McLaurin. Haskins was efficient, completing 3-of-4 passes for 44 yards.

After a three-yard run from McLaurin on a 3rd-and-1, Haskins completed a 17-yard pass to Dontrelle Inman to put Washington up 7-0. It was Washington's first points in the first quarter and its first lead in the first half through three weeks.