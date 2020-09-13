3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against Philadelphia

Washington trails the Philadelphia Eagles 17-7 at halftime. Here are three quick takeaways from the first two quarters:

1. Washington's pass rush lives up to the hype.

It has been expected since Washington drafted Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick that its defensive front was going to be potent against opposing offensive lines. That assumption turned out to be correct, as Washington tallied four sacks in the first half.

Ten-year veteran Ryan Kerrigan got things started in the first quarter by sacking Carson Wentz for a 10-yard loss, which Kerrigan topped off with his signature "show-stopper" celebration. Kerrigan now has 91 sacks in his career, tying him with Dexter Manley for the official franchise sack record.

One play later, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, who led the team with 8.5 sacks in 2019, took down Wentz for a two-yard loss, bringing up 3rd-and-22.

The next sack was technically a group effort. Young was the first lineman to get to Wentz, who then tried to wrestle free from the former Ohio State Buckeye. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen then finished the sack, causing Wentz to fumble the ball. The Eagles recovered the ball and ended the drive with a field goal.