Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Apr 29, 2022 at 11:23 PM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

With the No. 98 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders have fortified their running back unit by taking Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) had a breakout year for the juggernaut Crimson Tide in 2021, carrying the ball 271 times, covering 1,343 yards (5.0 per carry) and notching 14 touchdowns as Alabama made a run to the national championship. He capped off his career by etching his name in the Alabama record books, tying for 10th in career rushing touchdowns with 29 and 11th all-time in total rushing yards with 2,704.

Considered perhaps the top short-yardage RB in this year's draft class, Robinson possesses a potent mix of strength and quickness. He's got a linebacker-like physique that allows him to penetrate through defenses and the fitness to take on a heavy workload. His impressive build up speed and deceptively fast feet make his size advantage even more influential. Robinson's brand of "bruiser" rushing is well-suited for the next level.

"Robinson is an absolute physical unit with good feet and power to add yards after contact," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

Robinson will add yet another layer to Washington's offense in the upcoming season and his abilities alongside Gibson have the potential to throw opponents off kilter.

