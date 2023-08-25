Washington Nationals and Commanders announce 'Capital Crossover: Diamonds & Gridiron'

The Washington Nationals and Washington Commanders today announce "Capital Crossover: Diamonds & Gridiron," celebrating two of the area's premier sports franchises and most passionate fan bases. The two-game series comprises the Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves on Thursday, Sept. 21, and Commanders vs. Chicago Bears on Thursday, Oct. 5. Both games will feature special appearances, crossover activations and more. Tickets, including all-inclusive VIP and discount packages, can be purchased at nats.com/Commanders.

"As a lifelong resident of the Washington, D.C., area, it brings me great pleasure to congratulate Josh Harris and his group on taking ownership of the Commanders franchise," said Washington Nationals Managing Principal Owner Mark D. Lerner. "We're looking forward to developing a meaningful relationship with Josh and his team, and this series is the perfect way to begin a new era of professional football in the District. This series is first and foremost a recognition of two tremendous fan bases that help make our area one of the best sports markets in the country, and we're thrilled to celebrate alongside the Commanders."

When the Nationals face the Braves on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7:05 p.m., Nationals Park will host several Commanders representatives and alumni who will participate in pregame ceremonies, including new owner Josh Harris throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. The in-game presentation will also include mascot appearances and nods to Commanders game day traditions. Recognizing both teams' dedication to community programs, proceeds from the day's Nationals Philanthropies 5050 Raffle will benefit the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, which supports youth programs throughout the region.

"This partnership is all about celebrating our fans and the traditions that make D.C. sports so exciting," said Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris. "The Nationals are a great D.C. success story. Not only did the Lerner Family help usher in a new era of baseball fandom across the region, they built a championship-caliber organization that brought World Series baseball back to our Nation's Capital for the first time since 1933. It is an honor to throw out the first pitch at Nationals Park, and I am thrilled to work with Mark and the Nationals organization as we begin this new chapter for the Commanders and our fans across the DMV."

On Thursday, Oct. 5, when the Commanders host the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m., several Nationals representatives will visit FedExField for the second game of the crossover series. Additional details on activations for that game will be announced by the Commanders next month.

Ahead of today's announcement, several Nationals players, team representatives and Scholar Athletes from the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy attended Commanders Training Camp on Friday, Aug. 18, where they met with Commanders players and leadership, including head coach Ron Rivera. This Saturday, Aug. 26, the Nationals Racing Presidents and Screech will participate in a special halftime performance during the Commanders preseason game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField.