Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/30

Jan 30, 2020 at 09:38 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Mark Maske writes about Alex Smith providing a blueprint for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey lays out three free agents the Redskins should track in Super Bowl LIV.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about Mike Rizzo's advice to Ron Rivera and the Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux dives into what NFL experts believe think about Scott Turner taking over the Redskins' offense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Chris Simms believing the Redskins should not lock in on Chase Young with the No 2 pick.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock believes Chase Young's skills in the run defense is an underrated part of his game. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about what Redskins fans learned after watching the 2020 Senior Bowl. (Subscription)

