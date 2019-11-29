News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/29

Nov 29, 2019 at 09:08 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Morning_Clips1129

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Fabian Moreau getting more chances as an outside cornerback

-- The Washington Times' Adam Zielonka discusses Josh Norman's playing time.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper lays out how Dwayne Haskins' right hand feels in Wednesday's practice.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig created a 2020 Redskins mock draft and big board.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Players, Former Teammates Remember Sean Taylor On The Anniversary Of His Death

-- Redskins Sign LB Nate Orchard

-- Healthy Holiday Cheat Sheet by Deanna Robinson, Health and Fitness Expert and Holistic Nutritionist 

-- Redskins Q&A: Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor Discusses Steven Sims' Success As A Kick Returner

-- 2019 Redskins Game Preview: Redskins/Panthers, Week 13

Advertising