2019 Redskins Game Preview: Redskins/Panthers, Week 13

Nov 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM
by Sayer Paige & Jacob Steinberg
The Redskins travel to Charlotte this weekend to take on the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this Week 13 matchup:

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TICKETING INFORMATION

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • The Redskins lead 8-6 overall.
  • Before winning the last contest between the two in Week 6 of 2018, Washington had lost five straight to Carolina dating back to 2009.
  • In that matchup last season, the Redskins bested the Panthers, 23-17, behind 163 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Alex Smith. Running back Adrian Peterson also added 97 yards on the ground.

PHOTOS: Week 12 - Redskins vs. Lions, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Redskins during their regular season Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions.

COACHING STAFF

Redskins:

  • HC Bill Callahan
  • OC Kevin O'Connell
  • DC Greg Manusky
  • STC Nate Kaczor

Panthers:

  • HC Ron Rivera
  • OC Norv Turner
  • DC Eric Washington
  • STC Chase Blackburn

KEY NEW FACES

Redskins:

  • LB Jon Bostic / Montez Sweat / Cole Holcomb
  • S Landon Collins
  • OT Ereck Flowers / Donald Penn
  • QB Case Keenum / Dwayne Haskins
  • WR Terry McLaurin

Panthers:

  • S Tre Boston
  • LB/DE Brian Burns / Bruce Irvin
  • CB Javien Elliott
  • DT Gerald McCoy
  • LT Dennis Daley
  • C Matt Paradis
  • K Joey Slye

OTHER SIGNIFICANT CHANGES

Redskins:

  • Despite Paul Richardson returning from injury last week (he did not play in the second half of Sunday's game), rookie wideout Kelvin Harmon still appeared in 63% of the Redskins' offensive snaps. Hauling in three receptions on six targets, Harmon continues to emerge as a main option for rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
  • Linebackers Ryan Anderson and Shaun Dion Hamilton may see an uptick in snaps in Week 13 with Ryan Kerrigan suffering a concussion late in the Lions game. Kerrigan, who remains questionable for Sunday's contest, has never missed a game in his nine-year career for Washington.
  • In the past two weeks, Dwayne Haskins threw his first-career touchdown pass and picked up his first win at FedExField. Sunday in Carolina, he'll look to accomplish another goal: his first-career road victory.

Panthers:

  • With Cam Newton missing a majority of the season due to a foot injury, second-year quarterback Kyle Allen has taken over in his absence. Since becoming the starter, Allen has led the Panthers to a 5-4 record, showing an ability to throw the ball downfield while also making plays with his legs.
  • Last week against the Saints, rookie defensive end and first-round draft pick Brian Burns played just 33% of the team's defensive snaps, recording two tackles and one sack. Despite the limited playing time, Burns remains second on the team in overall sacks (5.5).
  • With defensive tackle Dontari Poe suffering a torn quad in Week 12, Vernon Butler, a fourth-year player out of Louisiana Tech, saw more action last Sunday. In all, Butler has appeared in 60 and 58% of the snaps -- both season highs -- in the Panthers' last two games.

STORYLINES/THINGS TO WATCH

  • Norv Turner vs. Kevin O'Connell -- Sunday's matchup features one of the NFL's most experienced offensive coordinators in Norv Turner against one of the NFL's bright young offensive minds in Kevin O'Connell. Overall, Turner has 33 years of coaching under his belt, including 12 as an OC, while O'Connell is in just his first year leading the Redskins offense.
  • Redskins searching for back-to-back wins -- The burgundy and gold are searching for consecutive wins for the first time since Weeks 7 and 8 of last season.
  • Panthers looking to end three-game slide -- After starting the season 0-2, the Panthers won five of their next six games to get to 5-3. Since then, though, they've lost three consecutive games, dropping down to 5-6. Returning home to Bank of America Stadium, Carolina will look to get back to .500.
  • Panthers' potent defensive line -- After losing Julius Peppers to retirement, the Panthers have completely revamped their front seven, drafting Brian Burns in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and signing Gerald McCoy in the offseason. Mario Addison has also had a resurgence in 2019, leading the Panthers with eight sacks and proving to be a force on the outside. The Redskins' offensive line will need to have one of their best games of the season if they hope to limit Carolina's high-octane pass rush.

INTRIGUING MATCHUPS

  • Redskins' running backs vs. Luke Kuechly -- Derrius Guice and company will have a tough matchup Sunday, having to deal with Carolina All-Pro Luke Kuechly, who has developed into one of the NFL's best linebackers.
  • Christian McCaffrey vs. Redskins' front seven -- A force on the ground and in the passing game, Christian McCaffrey has become one of the most dynamic players in football. The burgundy and gold front seven will need to maintain their gaps and contain the edge in order to limit the MVP candidate.
  • D.J. Moore vs. Quinton Dunbar -- In his second season in the NFL, D.J. Moore has emerged as a reliable target for Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen. That includes last week against the Saints, where he brought in six receptions for a season-high 126 yards and two touchdowns. This Sunday, though, he'll face a tough test when he lines up across from Quinton Dunbar, who picked up a team-high fourth interception last week against the Lions.
  • Kyle Allen vs. Redskins defense -- In Week 12, Allen, who has thrown for over 250 yards in each of his last three games, spearheaded a late fourth-quarter comeback to bring Carolina back within striking distance. Bringing pressure early and often will be important for the burgundy and gold as they face yet another young signal-caller.

PHOTOS: Postgame After Win Over Lions

Check out photos from the postgame locker room after the Redskins win over the Lions.

INJURY REPORT

  • The injury report for the Week 13 matchup between the Redskins and the Panthers can be found, HERE.

PROJECTED WEATHER

REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS

Redskins:

  • Passing — QB Case Keenum (1343 yards)
  • Rushing — RB Adrian Peterson (543 yards)
  • Receiving — WR Terry McLaurin (638 yards)
  • Touchdowns — QB Case Keenum (9)
  • Tackles — S Landon Collins (93, 64 solo)
  • Sacks — DL Matt Ioannidis (5.5)
  • Interceptions — CB Quinton Dunbar (4)

Panthers:

  • Passing — QB Kyle Allen (2179 yards)
  • Rushing — RB Christian McCaffrey (1123 yards)
  • Receiving — WR D.J. Moore (906 yards)
  • Touchdowns — RB Christian McCaffrey (16)
  • Tackles — LB Luke Kuechly (96, 52 solo)
  • Sacks — LB/DE Mario Addison (8)
  • Interceptions — CB Donte Jackson / James Bradberry (3)

REGULAR SEASON TEAM STATS

Redskins:

  • Total offense — 32nd (253.4 YPG)
  • Scoring offense — 32nd (13.1 PPG)
  • Passing offense — 32nd (167.5 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed — T-23rd (35)
  • Running offense — 27th (85.9 YPG)
  • Third down offense — 32nd (26%)
  • Total defense — 22nd (369.0 YPG)
  • Scoring defense — 23rd (24.5 PPG)
  • Passing defense — 11th (231.4 YPG)
  • Sacks — T-14th (29)
  • Running defense — 28th (137.6 YPG)
  • Third down defense — 32nd (48%)
  • Time of possession — 32nd (26:34)
  • Turnover differential — T-14th (0)

Panthers:

  • Total offense — 19th (347.0 YPG)
  • Scoring offense — T-12th (23.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense — 21st (221.5 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed — 28th (38)
  • Running offense — 9th (125.5 YPG)
  • Third down offense — 28th (31%)
  • Total defense — 19th (367.1 YPG)
  • Scoring defense — T-25th (26.5 PPG)
  • Passing defense — 18th (239.6 YPG)
  • Sacks — 2nd (41)
  • Running defense — 27th (127.5 YPG)
  • Third down defense — 22nd (41%)
  • Time of possession — 23rd (29:03)
  • Turnover differential — T-14th (0)

