Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/13

Feb 13, 2020 at 09:59 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at some expectations for the Redskins in Ron Rivera's first season as head coach.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Tyler Byrum gives an update on the status of cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

-- ESPN's John Keim weighs the options the Redskins have with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock writes about what Greg Olsen could bring to the Redskins. (Subscription)

-- ProFootballTalk's Darin Gantt writes about what Ron Rivera is doing with all of his old Panthers stuff.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper reports that Quinton Dunbar is scheduled to meet with Ron River on Thursday.

-- 106.7 The Fan lists some of the top wide receiver options in free agency.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Dwayne Haskins is 'All For Competition' To Be The Redskins Starting Quarterback

-- "They Understand What I Want": Ron Rivera Explains How He Built The Redskins Coaching Staff

-- Looking Back At Ron Rivera's Last Five First-Round Draft Picks

-- 2020 Mock Drafts: Jeff Okudah To The Redskins?

-- WRCF Partners With Embassy Of Qatar To Celebrate National Day Of Sport

-- Five Things To Know About Full-Year Coaching Intern Jennifer King

-- Redskins Hire Jennifer King As A Full-Year Coaching Intern

-- #HailMail: The 2020 Offseason Begins Now

-- Dwayne Haskins Says The Redskins Can Do 'A Lot Of Big Things' Under Ron Rivera

-- Darrell Green Believes 'The Time Is Now' For People To Get Behind Ron Rivera And The Redskins

-- Breaking Down The Redskins' Roster Entering The 2020 Offseason

-- Terry McLaurin Believes Chase Young Could Be The Best Among Recent Ohio State Pass Rushers

-- Todd McShay Thinks Chase Young To The Redskins Could Be The 'Easiest Pick On The Board'

-- Ron Rivera, Terry McLaurin Share Mutual Respect Ahead Of First Season Together With Redskins

-- Adrian Peterson Wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

-- As Ron Rivera Gets Ready To Build The Redskins, He Wants To Build Around A Strong Core Of Players

