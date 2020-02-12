Looking Back At Ron Rivera's Last Five First-Round Draft Picks

Although McCaffrey only started in 10 games, he played the entire season and had 1,086 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns.

He averaged 3.7 yards on 117 rushing attempts but was even more potent as a pass catcher. He had 80 receptions and 651 yards for an average of 8.1 yards per catch.

4. Vernon Butler, Defensive Tackle, Louisiana Tech

Butler was described as a player who possessed a "raw, but diverse skillset as a pass rusher that should excite NFL evaluators who see the potential of what he can be with more coaching and experience." His two years starting at Louisiana Tech proved that he could be a valuable asset to any interior defensive line.

Still, Butler fell all the way to the end of the first round before the Panthers selected him with the 30th pick. They didn't draft him as a project, though; they wanted to put him in the rotation right away.

"We're not bringing him in to sit around and develop," Rivera said in 2016. "We're bringing him to get on the football field and help us win. You know my goal. My vision is to win the Super Bowl, not just get out there and try. We are going to do everything we can to win."

Butler did not have as much immediate success as some of the Panthers' other first-round picks. He only had 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 10 games, partly because he was out for six weeks with an ankle injury.

However, Butler came on strong in 2019 with six sacks and 32 tackles. He even started in a game for the first time in his career. It might have taken four seasons, but Butler eventually became a reliable player for the Panthers in Rivera's final year.

5. Shaq Thompson, Linebacker, Washington

Thompson is another player who had his best season in Rivera's last with the team, but he was a reliable starter even before he had a career-high 109 tackles in 2019.

The Panthers drafted Thompson with the 25th overall pick in 2015 because he brought versatility to their defense. Rivera said Thompson would allow the Panthers defense to keep three linebackers on the field when offenses lined up in two tight end sets. His speed and toughness allowed him to cover pass-catching tight ends while also playing the run.