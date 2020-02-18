News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/18

Feb 18, 2020 at 10:19 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland reports on the condition of Redskins tight end Jordan Reed.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Jordan Reed still being in the league's concussion protocol.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey asks what the Redskins will look like without Josh Norman.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux provides an update on tight end Jordan Reed.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives a free agent profile on Justin Simmons.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay asks how the Redskins will fix the Trent Williams situation.

-- ESPN's John Keim gives his take on Jordan Reed still being in the league's concussion protocol.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at what free agent cornerback James Bradberry could bring to the Redskins' defense.

-- ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams writes about Jordan Reed remaining in the concussion protocol.

-- CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora looks at eight moves to fix the Redskins.

-- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani looks at Jordan Reed's future after he has cleared the concussion protocol.

