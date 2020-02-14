Randy Jordan: Scott Turner's Offense Will Put Players In Positions To Be Successful 

Although Guice has been injured for most of the past two seasons, Jordan believes Guice has shown enough to prove "he's got every tool in the toolbox."

"He's got all the things you look for," Jordan said. "It's a matter of staying on the football field. He's a guy that brings instant juice."

The main question is how the offense will affect Haskins, who will be going into his second offensive system in as many years. Jordan says Turner's offense will be "quarterback friendly," while Turner has said that the offense will have versatility to fit players' strengths.

"[We're] just really trying to figure out the pieces that we have on offense and then fit our scheme to our personnel and what they do well and not ask them to do stuff they don't do well," Turner said in his opening phone conference. "Now obviously we're going to push and develop them to improve the things that they don't do well, but we really want to develop our scheme around the strength of our players."

Jordan is still learning the playbook, which is exciting for him because he gets to learn a new system and talk with coaches like Pete Hoener who are familiar with it. It's a constant process, but Jordan likes how the new offense could look this season.

And whether the route is called a wheel or a dig, he's all in on what Turner brings to the team.