News

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/24

Mar 24, 2020 at 10:10 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the Redskins bringing back Caleb Brantley.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter reports on the Redskins trading for quarterback Kyle Allen.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about the Redskins cutting Montae Nicholson.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about the Redskins trading Quinton Dunbar to the Seattle Seahawks.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras gives his take on the Redskins trading Quinton Dunbar to the Seahawks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey reports on the Redskins acquiring Kyle Allen from the Carolina Panthers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux asks if the Redskins will miss the fifth-round pick they traded away for Kyle Allen.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay thinks the Kyle Allen trade makes sense for Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at who the Redskins could sign after trading Quinton Dunbar.

-- The Associated Press' Tim Booth writes about the Seahawks acquiring Quinton Dunbar via trade.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the Redskins trading for Kyle Allen.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about cornerback Kendall Fuller coming back to the Redskins.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about what trading for Kyle Allen means for Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her grade on Ron Rivera's first wave of free agency. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig thinks trading for Kyle Allen clarifies the Redskins' quarterback situation. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Five Things To Know About Tight End Logan Thomas

-- Redskins Release Several Players

-- Redskins Sign S Sean Davis, TE Logan Thomas

-- Adrian Peterson Celebrates Birthday By Donating $100,000 Through Charity To Aid Coronavirus Victims

-- Redskins Re-Sign DL Caleb Brantley

-- FedExField Parking Lot To Be Used As Coronavirus Screening Site

-- Redskins Sign CB Kendall Fuller, G Wes Schweitzer

-- Redskins Re-Sign LB Jon Bostic

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency Journal

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency Tracker

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency: Five Things To Know Series

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency: Updated List Of Unrestricted Free Agents

-- #HailMail: Addressing Day 1 Of Free Agency

-- Ron Rivera, Kyle Smith Have A Plan To Bring In "Tough, Hungry" Players This Offseason

-- 2020 NFL Draft To Proceed April 23-25 Without Public Events In Las Vegas

-- NFL Players Approve New CBA

-- Redskins Place Franchise Tag On Brandon Scherff

