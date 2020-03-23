Five Things To Know About Tight End Logan Thomas

3. He played quarterback for the Cardinals and made NFL history.

Thomas entered the 2014 NFL Draft as a quarterback and was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round. He was part of a crowded quarterbacks room that included Drew Stanton, Carson Palmer and Ryan Lindley.

He made his NFL debut in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos when Stanton was sidelined with a concussion. Thomas only completed one of eight passes in a 42-20 defeat, but that one completion resulted in an 81-yard touchdown by Andre Ellington.

Thomas was the first NFL quarterback in 23 years to have his first-career completion result in a gain of at least 80 yards. The last player to do it was Neil O'Donnell in 1991 with an 89-yard pass against the San Diego Chargers.

The pass ended up being the only completion of Thomas' career as a quarterback, as he only played the position in one more game and was 0-for-1 in the matchup. Still, Thomas made sure his professional debut was a memorable one.

4. He officially switched to tight end in a separate stint with the Lions.

The 2019 season wasn't the first time Thomas signed with the Detroit Lions. He first joined them in 2016 as a member of the practice squad after brief periods with the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants.

But rather than continue his career as a quarterback, he decided to switch to tight end.

Thomas didn't get much playing time at the position until he signed with the Buffalo Bills later that year. He started to get on the field more often in 2017 after fellow tight end Charles Clay went down with a knee injury. He even caught his first touchdown pass from Taylor against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I had to learn a completely different set of ideals, a completely different verbiage, but it's going very smoothly," Thomas told the team's website. "Thankfully going from quarterback to tight end is a lot easier than going from tight end to quarterback."

Thomas signed with the Lions again in March of last year and had his best statistical season as a tight end. He averaged 10.8 yards per catch, which was a big jump from his six-yard average with the Bills.

5. He can be a weapon on special teams.

Thomas' days as a quarterback are likely long behind him, but he has still found ways to use his arm on occasion, particularly during fake punts.