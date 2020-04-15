News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/15

Apr 15, 2020 at 11:33 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives his postseason free agency roster grades for the running back position.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey lists players the Redskins could target if they pass on Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about DeAngelo Hall's comments about Dwayne Haskins and his chances as a starter.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler looks at the Redskins' draft options as wide receiver.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Eric Myers writes about Charlie Casserly examining four running backs with first-round grades in the 2020 NFL Draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives a hypothetical trade with the Vikings for Trent Williams.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes about Derrius Guice bringing added hype to the Madden 20 livestream.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that he believes all signs point to the Redskins picking Chase Young.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras reports that Ron Rivera will take part in a virtual leadership luncheon with fans.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes about his opinion regarding Ron Rivera's gamble with injured players.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives fans a Redskins-only mock draft and a rundown of the talk surrounding Chase Young. (Subscription)

-- 106.7 The Fan's Chris Lingebach writes about Landon Collins saying Dwayne Haskins just needs a coach "that has faith in him."

-- 106. 7 The Fan's Chris Lingebach also writes about Urban Meyers' comments regarding Dwayne Haskins.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Chris Lingebach also writes that DeAngelo Hall believes he sees the writing on the wall for Dwayne Haskins.

