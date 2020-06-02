Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/02

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike DePrisco writes about one former General Manager using Peyton Manning's rookie season to show people shouldn't give up on Dwayne Haskins Jr.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux asks if the expectations are too high for Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports that Reuben Foster has impressed Jack Del Rio, although health questions remain.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler reports on why DeSean Jackson signed with the Redskins in 2014.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also looks at why Cam Newton remains unsigned, according to Ron Rivera.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about one analyst's take on what the Redskins have at quarterback.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Ron Rivera saying Terry McLaurin has been a treat.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mark Bullock explains how Ken Zampese can improve Dwayne Haskins' mechanics. (Subscription)

-- Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport believes Chase Young could be the best rookie pass rusher the NFL has ever seen.