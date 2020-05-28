Jack Del Rio Discusses Chase Young, An 'Interesting Mix' Of Linebackers And The 4-3 Defense In Videoconference

2. Del Rio understands the challenge of balancing the talent along the defensive line.

The Redskins face a luxurious issue; there are four starting spots along the defensive line, yet the team has five former first-rounders, four of whom were selected in the past four drafts. And that's not even including reigning sack leader Matt Ioannidis, who signed a multi-year extension last offseason.

"You're getting right to the part that is not so comfortable," Del Rio admitted to reporters. "You're fired up for having all of these guys, but then they can't all go on the field at the same time. So that is part of it, like being able to deal with that aspect of it, having guys understand, 'Hey, you're not going to play all the time' or, 'You're not the starter.'"

Del Rio, who related the situation to a star-studded basketball team with not enough balls, said competition will ultimately decide the rotation and that all of the players know that. This will ensure the best possible product when the Redskins take the field.