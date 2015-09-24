News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

WATCH LIVE: Kirk Cousins Talks Giants Game

Sep 24, 2015 at 06:21 AM

Tune in after the conclusion of Thursday night's Redskins-Giants matchup as quarterback Kirk Cousins talks LIVE to reporters about the game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising