WIN Hosted 'Dress To Win' Spring Cleaning Event

To cap off an amazing Women's History Month, WIN spring cleaned for a cause! Inspired by Black Women GALvanize's Closet Exchange event, WIN hosted 'Dress to Win'; a closet cleanout to benefit local women's shelters. During the week of March 22nd, members were encouraged to gather donation items and participate in a contactless drop off at FedExField and Inova Sports Performance Center.
Bags upon bags of gently-used clothing, jewelry and shoes were collected throughout the week. The Prince George's County Family Justice Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Women's HQ in Washington, D.C. and Women Giving Back in Sterling, Virginia were the three worthy beneficiaries of the donations. WIN exists to empower women to succeed and advance, both personally and professionally, and is proud that these clothes will benefit women breaking into the work force.