03/15: Redskins Make Roster Moves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have re-signed unrestricted free agent defensive lineman Ziggy Hood and exclusive rights free agent tackle Vinston Painter. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Hood (6-3, 305) has appeared in 114 career regular season games with 60 starts since entering the league as a first-round pick (32nd overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2009 NFL Draft. For his career, Hood has recorded 197 tackles (124 solo), 13.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and five fumbles recovered.

Last season, Hood appeared in all 16 games with 14 starts in his debut season with the Redskins. He posted 23 tackles (17 solo), one sack, one forced fumble and led all Redskins defensive linemen with three passes defensed.

Hood, 30, played collegiately at Missouri after attending Palo Duro H.S. in Amarillo, Texas.

Painter (6-4, 322) has appeared in eight career regular season games since entering the NFL as a sixth-round pick (173rd overall) of the Denver Broncos in the 2013 NFL Draft. Last season, he appeared in five games for Washington after joining the team via waiver claim in the preseason.