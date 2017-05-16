News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

05/16: Redskins Make Roster Move

May 16, 2017 at 09:00 AM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Redskins signed the following college free agent:

  • LB Nico Marley
Advertising