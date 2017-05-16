05/16: Redskins Make Roster Move

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster move:
The Redskins signed the following college free agent:
- LB Nico Marley
The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's 12th annual Alumni Homecoming Weekend. The weekend will kick off on Friday morning September 22 with a golf tournament and culminate with the team's Alumni Homecoming-themed game on Sunday, September 24 versus the Buffalo Bills.
Today, the Washington Commanders announced a new multi-year partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union (NWFCU), a full-service, member-owned financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia.
The Washington Commanders are excited to Welcome Home fans for the team's 2023 home opener on Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m., presented by cornerstone partner, Bank of America.
The Washington Commanders announced today that they have promoted the following coaches.
The upgrades represent $40 million toward new sound systems and video boards, new themed suites, food vendors, in-bowl and concourse repairs, and more.
Today the Washington Commanders announced 2023 season game themes and activations.
Two-game event celebrates two of the region's premier sports franchises and fan bases.
Verizon named "Official 5G Network of the Washington Commanders" to provide technology solutions at FedExField for fans, players, and coaches.
