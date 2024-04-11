13 players set to attend 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

Projected first-round picks Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Daniels and 10 other college prospects have accepted invites to attend the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

The list includes eight offensive players, including three quarterbacks and four wide receivers, and five defensive players. Williams, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, will be joined by UNC's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels, both of which have connected to the Washington Commanders in mock drafts. Many expect all three quarterbacks will be taken off the board by the time the Arizona Cardinals are on the clock with the No. 4 overall pick.

Harrison, considered to be the top non-quarterback prospect in this year's draft, highlights a deep receiver class with talent that could be found well into Day 3. LSU's Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. will be with Harrison in the green room along with Washington's Rome Odunze.

Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham is the only offensive lineman set to be in Detroit for the draft.

Of the five defensive players invited to Detroit, three of them are edge rushers. Alabama's Dallas Turner, UCLA's Laiatu Latu and Missouri's Darius Robinson, all considered to be some of the best pass-rushers available in this year's draft, will be in attendance. They will be joined by two cornerbacks: Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell and Alabama's Terrion Arnold.

Here is the full list of prospects who will be in Detroit on April 25: