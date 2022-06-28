2022 opponent breakdown | Jacksonville Jaguars

2021 REVIEW

There was plenty of intrigue surrounding the Jaguars when Urban Meyer, one of the winningest college football coaches in recent memory, took the reins of the franchise, but the new era ended about as quickly as it began.

The hype was there on paper. The Jaguars took Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, and the team had surrounded the former Clemson standout with solid depth players that it hoped would be the foundation for a rebuilding year.

The results, however, were the opposite of those expectations. Jacksonville slumped out to an 0-5 start before squeaking out a victory against the Miami Dolphins. Any hope they built with an upset over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 was quickly dashed away, as they lost eight straight before pulling out a regular season finale win against the Indianapolis Colts.

The offense was one of the worst in the NFL, scoring a league-low 14.9 points per game. The defense was slightly better, but opposing teams had an easy time finding the end zone, as they allowed 26.9 points per contest.