News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders announce Week 1 of 2022 preseason

May 19, 2022 at 02:59 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

1920x1080-Preseason

The first game of the Washington Commanders' preseason has now been set.

The Commanders will kick off the preseason by hosting the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on Aug. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. You can get your tickets for the game, HERE.

The meeting between Washington against Carolina will be Ron Rivera’s third matchup against his former team and the first time Washington has played the Panthers in the preseason since 2008.

The game against the Panthers will be the only home matchup of the preseason. Last season, the Commanders hosted two preseason games -- one against the Cincinnati Bengals and one against the Baltimore Ravens.

This year, the Commanders will play the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens on the road. The Ravens have announced that their matchup with the Commanders will be held on Aug. 27 at 4 p.m., while the Chiefs have yet to release their full preseason schedule.

The Commanders will open the 2022 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

Related Content

news

'It's just had a huge influence on my path in life': Keith Ismael reflects on ways AAPI identity influenced football career, athlete mentality

Samoan, Filipino and Chinese background had big impact on Commanders center Keith Ismael

news

Santana Moss chats with Jahan Dotson on high school, his rookie season and more

Over the past two weeks, several of the rookies met with notable Washington alumni to discuss their lives and careers before they joined the Commanders. The first up was No. 16 overall pick Jahan Dotson, who had a chat with former Washington receiver Santana Moss.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ranking the rest of the NFC East

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

news

Trai Turner reunites with 'great coach and great mentor' John Matsko

Turner had a successful career while playing for Matsko and the Commanders. Now, he's ready to help Matsko fortify the Commanders' offensive line.

news

Mark Ingram: Brian Robinson a 'sleeper back' that creates high value

Robinson has earned the former Heisman Trophy winner's respect for his physical style and approach to the game.

news

Wake Up Washington | Analyzing players with the biggest impact

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

news

Daron Payne is a big fan of Phidarian Mathis' work ethic

Mathis considers Payne his "big bro" and is excited to join the other Alabama defensive linemen on the Commanders' front.

news

Team analysts predict Commanders' 2022 schedule results

Check out Logan Paulsen, Santana Moss and London Fletcher's thoughts on how the season will unfold for the Commanders.

news

Wake Up Washington | A behind the scenes look at the Commanders' schedule release

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

news

Cole Holcomb 'ready to take control' of Commanders defense

Holcomb is set to become the Commanders' middle linebacker, and he has the full support of the coaches that he can take another step forward.

news

Commanders sign Drew Himmelman, release Zack Bailey

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.

Advertising