Commanders announce Week 1 of 2022 preseason

The first game of the Washington Commanders' preseason has now been set.

The Commanders will kick off the preseason by hosting the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on Aug. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. You can get your tickets for the game, HERE.

The meeting between Washington against Carolina will be Ron Rivera’s third matchup against his former team and the first time Washington has played the Panthers in the preseason since 2008.

The game against the Panthers will be the only home matchup of the preseason. Last season, the Commanders hosted two preseason games -- one against the Cincinnati Bengals and one against the Baltimore Ravens.

This year, the Commanders will play the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens on the road. The Ravens have announced that their matchup with the Commanders will be held on Aug. 27 at 4 p.m., while the Chiefs have yet to release their full preseason schedule.