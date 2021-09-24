3 Keys To Washington's Road Matchup With The Bills

Third downs continue to be a problem for the team as a whole, but it has especially affected the offense. Washington ranks last in the NFL with a 30% conversion rate.

The most frustrating part about that particular statistic is when Washington finds a way to stay on the field, it can put up points. On two of Washington's touchdown drives against the New York Giants, the offense marched to the tune of 13 and 12 plays. The same could be said against the Los Angeles Chargers, when it orchestrated an eight-play, 81-yard drive at the start of the second half to take a 16-13 lead.