5 takeaways from Washington's Week 2 loss to Detroit

5. The rollercoaster must level out going forward.

Rollercoasters are exciting for a time. They deliver plenty of thrills if they have a satisfying ending.

But all rides must stop eventually, and that's where Washington finds itself heading into Week 3.

The highs and lows from the Jaguars win were back in a much larger form against the Lions. The depression of a 22-0 start was followed by four touchdowns in one half. Jahan Dotson became the first rookie in franchise history to score a touchdown in the first two games of his career since Terry McLaurin in 2019. It was a reminder that the Commanders' offense can be legit when it wants to be and can keep them in games, regardless of the opponent.

However, unlike in Week 1, the thrills were not enough to pull Washington out of the hole it had dug itself into during the first. As encouraging as the fight and resilience was in the second half, those factors on their own do not win games often. Simply put, consistency is what consistently puts teams over the top.

The Commanders have yet to put together a full game this season. They will need to do so against the Eagles in an early division matchup.