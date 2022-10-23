5 takeaways from Washington's win over the Packers

The Washington Commanders returned to FedExField or Week 7 and claimed their second straight victory with a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon, presented by the Inaugural Washington Commanders' Fan Cruise.

1. The defense shut down the Packers on third down.

The Packers' offense is not as dynamic as it was in years past; that much was obvious through six games this season. Still, they do have Aaron Rodgers, and the future Hall of Famer normally finds a way to get the unit back on track.

And Rodgers may still do that, but that did not happen on Sunday.

The Packers struggled all afternoon to put together consistent drives. Their two touchdowns were more outliers than the standard of their performance, and it was a testament to how prepared the defense, which came into Sunday with the third-best third-down defense in the league, was for Rodgers and the Green Bay unit. The Packers went 0-for-6 on third down, marking the first time since 1999 that they failed to convert at least one attempt in a game.

After Rodgers threw a four-yard touchdown to Aaron Jones in the first quarter, it took the Packers until 3:36 left in the game to find the end zone again. That gave the offense some breathing room and allowed it to climb out of a 14-3 hole.