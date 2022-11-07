5 takeaways from Washington's 20-17 loss to the Vikings

The Washington Commanders' three-game win streak was snapped on Sunday by the Minnesota Vikings with a 20-17 loss. Here are five takeaways from the game, presented by the Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

1. It took nearly two quarters for the offense to get going.

It normally takes Washington's offense some time to get going, and that was the case once again on Sunday against the Vikings.

Minnesota did what no other team has been able to do against Washington all season, and that is find the end zone on its opening drive. The Vikings methodically moved down to the Commanders' 9-yard line, where Kirk Cousins found Justin Jefferson for the score.

Washington, on the other hand, struggled to build upon its successes. For every positive play, such as the 16-yard run by Curtis Samuel in the first quarter, there were moments like the six-yard sack on Taylor Heinicke that kept the team backed up. Washington did not get a three-and-out until the fourth quarter, but it took until 1:33 left in the first half to pick up a third down conversion.

The 11-play, 37-yard drive that ended with a field goal in the second quarter was the most efficient that Washington had looked up to that point. Even then, however, there were some issues. Washington ended that drive with three straight incompletions from Heinicke, leaving Joey Slye with a 44-yard attempt.