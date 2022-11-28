5 takeaways from Washington's third consecutive win

4. "When I eat, you eat."

Washington was four yards away from seeing its win streak dwindle away. It had no timeouts left, and the Falcons had moved into position to tie the score with a touchdown and take the lead with an extra point.

The defense, particularly Daron Payne and Kendall Fuller, made sure that did not happen.

Marcus Mariota surveyed his options and delivered a pass in the direction of Patterson. Payne, however, had other plans in mind, as he reached his hand up and swatted the ball, which tumbled in the air towards the end zone.

Fuller saw the ball floating towards him, and he hoped that he hoped Darrick Forrest did not knock him off his track to making a play for the ball.

"I was just thinking, 'get my hands under the ball and get my elbows tight,'" Fuller said. "Just trying to make a play on the ball."

That is exactly what Fuller did, and it all but sealed the game for the Burgundy & Gold.

The play was an example of the defensive line and secondary working in sync, which has been a point of emphasis for weeks. The rush and coverage go hand-in-hand, Fuller said, and after the play was over, Payne went to Fuller and said, "When I eat, you eat."