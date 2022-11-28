News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

5 takeaways from Washington's third consecutive win

Nov 27, 2022 at 08:37 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

takeaways

The Washington Commanders have won their third straight game with a 19-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Here are five takeaways from the game, presented by the Washington Commanders Inaugural Fan Cruise.

1. Washington set the tone early.

For nearly three months, Washington has found little success on its opening drives. After Week 1, the offense has become accustomed to trotting off the field in frustration to start games, often leading to the team playing catch up for the rest of the way.

That changed against the Falcons with a seven-play, 74-yard drive that set the physical tone Washington needed for the rest of the afternoon.

The Commanders, who have tried to get Terry McLaurin more involved in the first half, did exactly that on their first play of the game. The wideout gashed the Falcons' secondary for a 26-yard gain, putting the offense in Atlanta territory. Heinicke, who was a perfect 4-of-4 on the drive was not done yet, as a 17-yard grab by Dyami Brown put Washington inside the 25-yard line.

Three plays later, Brian Robinson was in the end zone after bowling past a Falcons defensive back and stretching the ball over the goal line.

"It's you versus a defensive back," Robinson said. "You've gotta win at least eighty, ninety percent of the time, so I pulled the trigger and it worked out well."

While the game was back-and-forth all afternoon, the momentum was in Washington's favor for most of it. And with Washington's playoff push still rolling, it will need more of that for the next five games.

2. Brian Robinson carried the load on the ground.

Speaking of Robinson, the rookie running back was the fuel for a running game that put up 176 yards with 105 of that on 18 carries. The fact that Atlanta was dedicating much of its defense to stopping him mattered little to Robinson, as he plowed forward through one defender after the next.

Ron Rivera called the performance "outstanding."

"He's running with more confidence. He's starting to get a little bit better feel as to cutbacks and running with his vision."

That much was clear on the Commanders' second touchdown drive. Robinson carried the ball on six of the 11 plays and accounted for 29 of the 60 yards it took to get into the end zone, and that includes a three-yard gain on fourth-and-1 to keep the offense on the field.

What's more, Robinson was efficient with his carries; he averaged 5.8 yards per carry. And Robinson has the right mentality as he continues to get more comfortable running the ball: "it's me versus me everyday."

"I wake up and I'm feeling some type of way based off of a situation in the past, but I got to continue and work and get better and help my team," Robinson said.

Related Links

3. The defense came up with a big fourth-down stop.

Prior to the stop that saved the game for the Commanders (more on that later), the defense came up with another critical play that made life much easier for the team in the second half.

The situation was fourth-and-1 at the Falcons' 47-yard line with 29 seconds left in the second quarter. Atlanta, which boasts one of the best running attacks in the league, decided to keep its offense on the field. A conversion meant that the Falcons could stay on the field and potentially take a lead right before halftime.

The Falcons decided to give the ball to Cordarrelle Patterson, which makes sense considering how impressive the pro is at being a versatile weapon. There was one problem, though: he ran straight at Jonathan Allen, who is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season in his own right. Patterson was stopped dead in his tracks for no gain.

While Washington gave the ball back one play later, the turnover on downs did disrupt the rhythm of the Falcons' offense, which had managed to move to around midfield in just four plays. But of course, it was not nearly as big a play as what happened in the fourth quarter.

Commanders vs. Falcons | Week 12

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the Atlanta Falcons at FedExField in Week 12. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

KC101029
1 / 90
EF307194
2 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
KC100959
3 / 90
EF307197
4 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF307148
5 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08424
6 / 90
DSC08571
7 / 90
DSC08655
8 / 90
DSC08553
9 / 90
DSC08642
10 / 90
DSC08519
11 / 90
DSC09126
12 / 90
DSC08642
13 / 90
DSC08571
14 / 90
DSC08519 (1)
15 / 90
DSC08553
16 / 90
DSC09005-2
17 / 90
DSC08424 (2)
18 / 90
DSC08808-2
19 / 90
DSC08805-2
20 / 90
DSC08821-2
21 / 90
DSC08930-2
22 / 90
DSC08956-2
23 / 90
DSC08849-2
24 / 90
DSC09036 (1)
25 / 90
DSC09029
26 / 90
DSC09171
27 / 90
DSC09044
28 / 90
KC207301
29 / 90
EF307282
30 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF307290
31 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09211
32 / 90
DSC09764
33 / 90
KC207630
34 / 90
KC207668
35 / 90
KC207696
36 / 90
DSC09790
37 / 90
DSC09663
38 / 90
DSC09593
39 / 90
DSC09339
40 / 90
DSC09687
41 / 90
DSC09868
42 / 90
DSC09881
43 / 90
KC208370
44 / 90
DSC09896
45 / 90
KC208194
46 / 90
KC208312
47 / 90
KC208345
48 / 90
DSC00105
49 / 90
DSC09973
50 / 90
DSC00164
51 / 90
DSC00171
52 / 90
DSC00321
53 / 90
KC208473
54 / 90
KC208590
55 / 90
DSC00237
56 / 90
DSC00412
57 / 90
DSC00892
58 / 90
KC208912
59 / 90
DSC00769
60 / 90
DSC00775
61 / 90
DSC00911
62 / 90
DSC00718
63 / 90
KC208992
64 / 90
DSC00848
65 / 90
KC209379
66 / 90
DSC01129
67 / 90
KC209458
68 / 90
DSC01178
69 / 90
DSC01254
70 / 90
KC209584
71 / 90
DSC01349
72 / 90
DSC01492
73 / 90
DSC01682
74 / 90
DSC01735
75 / 90
DSC01965
76 / 90
DSC01961
77 / 90
DSC01868
78 / 90
DSC01794
79 / 90
DSC01347
80 / 90
DSC02113
81 / 90
DSC02286
82 / 90
KC200055
83 / 90
DSC02222
84 / 90
KC200060
85 / 90
KC200205
86 / 90
KC209658
87 / 90
DSC02167
88 / 90
DSC02220
89 / 90
KC209833
90 / 90
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. "When I eat, you eat."

Washington was four yards away from seeing its win streak dwindle away. It had no timeouts left, and the Falcons had moved into position to tie the score with a touchdown and take the lead with an extra point.

The defense, particularly Daron Payne and Kendall Fuller, made sure that did not happen.

Marcus Mariota surveyed his options and delivered a pass in the direction of Patterson. Payne, however, had other plans in mind, as he reached his hand up and swatted the ball, which tumbled in the air towards the end zone.

Fuller saw the ball floating towards him, and he hoped that he hoped Darrick Forrest did not knock him off his track to making a play for the ball.

"I was just thinking, 'get my hands under the ball and get my elbows tight,'" Fuller said. "Just trying to make a play on the ball."

That is exactly what Fuller did, and it all but sealed the game for the Burgundy & Gold.

The play was an example of the defensive line and secondary working in sync, which has been a point of emphasis for weeks. The rush and coverage go hand-in-hand, Fuller said, and after the play was over, Payne went to Fuller and said, "When I eat, you eat."

"When those guys are hunting, we're able to make plays on the ball," Fuller said. "And when we're able to play good coverage, they're able to get sacks."

5. Playoff hopes are still alive.

Think back to Week 5 after an interception ended the game against the Tennessee Titans at the 1-yard line and dropped the Commanders to 1-4. While the team is still far from perfect, it is not the same group that left the field nearly two months ago.

The biggest questions surrounding the team have been somewhat abated as it has won six of its last seven games. The defense, which was the subject of much frustration to start the season, is playing closer to the form it showed in 2020. It is rushing the passer more effectively, and the unit as a whole has created at least one turnover in every game since Week 6.

The offense, meanwhile, has found its identity behind a ground game that has gotten stronger every week and key explosive plays from weapons like Terry McLaurin. The unit has embodied Taylor Heinicke's mentality of giving everything it has on every play, and that has resulted in it being more consistent and being able to stay on the field.

It is not always pretty, but it is a winning formula. That matters with five games left to play, and as long as the Commanders continue to rely on the factors that have gotten them to this point, they have a good shot at keeping their postseason hopes alive.

Related Content

news

Game Balls | 3 standouts in the Commanders' win over the Falcons

Washington put the "L" in the ATL this afternoon at FedExField, beating the Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, for its third win in a row. Cornerback Kendall Fuller, defensive tackle Daron Payne and Brian Robinson Jr. turned up to make big plays and lift the Commanders to victory.

news

Instant Analysis | Washington survives again with game-saving INT, improves to 7-5

The Commanders' defense came up big once again, pushing the team to two games above .500 and further into the playoff discussion.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons inactives, Week 12

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

'The opportunity to get on the field I wish had never happened': Reed Doughty reflects on stepping in for Sean Taylor

Doughty discusses the emotions of playing in Washington' first game without the legendary safety.

news

Commanders elevate Alex Erickson from practice squad amid multiple roster moves

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.

news

3 keys to Washington getting a win over the Falcons

The Washington Commanders will be back at FedExField on Sunday to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Here are three keys to securing a win, presented by KIA.

news

Practice report | Chase Young questionable for Week 12 vs. Falcons

Young could be available in a limited capacity against the Falcons and bolster the Commanders' defensive line.

news

Wake Up Washington | Dotson looking to get back in rhythm

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

news

Week 12 power rankings | Commanders are on the rise

After starting the season with a 1-4 record, the Washington Commanders have won five of the last six games and have playoff aspirations in November. Here is how the national pundits are viewing the team in their most recent power rankings.

news

Wake Up Washington | Determining Chase Young's potential impact

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

news

Practice report | Wentz looking to help Heinicke succeed in any way possible

With Heinicke as the starter, Wentz wants to continue giving guidance to the young quarterback.

Advertising