Instant Analysis | Washington survives again with game-saving INT, improves to 7-5

Like the weather, the game itself was sloppy and riddled with mistakes from both sides. Fortunately for the Commanders (7-5), who have now equaled their win total from the last two seasons, they know how to play and win in games like that, and just as they have done in previous matchups, they came up with pivotal plays when they could not afford anything less.

Washington's ground game, which seems to be more and more prevalent in the game plan each week, came through again. In fact, the Commanders accomplished something that had only been done three times this season: outrush the Falcons, who came into the game with the second-most rushing yards and attempts in the NFL.

Brian Robinson, who amassed a career-high 18 carries for 105 yards, led a rushing attack that totaled 176 yards on 37 carries. This was achieved despite Atlanta routinely stacking the line of scrimmage with five defensive linemen and a staunch dedication to stopping what has become a key part of Washington's identity.