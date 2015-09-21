9/21: Redskins Make Roster Moves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster move:
The Redskins signed the following free agent:
- DE Frank Kearse
The Redskins waived the following player:
- CB David Amerson
The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.
On Sunday, the Commanders will honor the Hogs offensive line as part of the franchise's 90th Anniversary season-long programming celebrating Washington Legends (team alumni) who have shaped team history. Known as one of the most accomplished offensive lines in NFL history, the Hogs helped Washington pave the way to three Super Bowl victories over the course of one decade.
New team identity pays tribute to regional culture of leadership and service as well as Washington's rich history and football legacy as the team enters its 90th Season.
The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Washington is sending their most total players to the Pro Bowl since 2016. With Allen and Way being named NFC starters and Jeremy Reaves being named primary special teams player, it marks the most starters selected to the Pro Bowl in franchise history since the team sent three starters in 2002.
The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.
The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.
The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's annual Inspire Change game on Sunday, December 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET versus the New York Giants.
An extra hour of service will allow fans to enjoy the game and get home safely using Metrorail.
The Washington Commanders' Season of Giving is an annual initiative launched with the goal of making a positive impact in the lives of children and families across neighboring communities in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.
The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday.
The Washington Commanders-VHSL Partnership for the Football State Championships Will Be First Stop on Washington Commanders-OrthoVirginia Community Pop-Up Tour and an Opportunity to Highlight the Top Student-Athletes, Coaches, and Schools Competing on the Field.