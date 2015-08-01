91-Year Old Redskins Fan Celebrates Birthday In Richmond

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--Fans Of #SkinsCamp: Day 2
--Fans Of #SkinsCamp: Day 1
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At 91 years old, Melba Jacobson was just as eager to get out to the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center as every other fan in attendance on Saturday.
Flanked by her grandchildren, daughter and extended family, she sat under a VIP tent for her birthday and later posed for photos with players, excited to join her, after practice.
A fan since 1941 when she moved to Washington, D.C., Jacobson still remembered "Slingin' Sammy Baugh."
"He was great," she said. "I haven't seen another one like him. When he decided it was time, he quit."
One of her favorite recent memories was the 2012 regular season finale, when the Redskins beat the Cowboys to win the division.
"I was there," she said joyfully.
For the full Melba experience, see the video above!
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