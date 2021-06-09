Humphries: 'It's Great To Link Back Up' With Ryan Fitzpatrick

Seeing that Fitzpatrick and Humphries are learning new offenses with Washington, it is likely that the two will rely heavily on each other at the start of the season. There is no shortage of talent among the team's wide receivers, but Humphries is the only pass-catcher on the roster who has previous experience with Fitzpatrick. So, if Fitzpatrick is looking for a quick option in the passing game, he already has an idea of where Humphries will be.

"You know he's going to be in the right spot," Fitzpatrick said, "you know he's going to do the right thing, you know that you're going to be on the same page."

And Humphries also has a good idea of what it is like playing alongside Fitzpatrick. He brings a calming presence to the field on gameday, whether it is in the huddle, on the sideline or in pregame.

"A lot of guys just build up so many emotions pregame or on the bus ride to the stadium, and it gets a little tense at times," Humphries said. "Just being around Fitzpatrick and just the way he carries himself, it's calming and relaxing. It allows you to play freely. I've enjoyed that part of Ryan."

It also helps that Humphries is more familiar with Fitzpatrick's unpredictable playing style. The quarterback is known as a gunslinger who makes high risk, high reward throws. And as the only member of Washington's young receiving corps who has seen those unreal moments firsthand, he knows anything can happen.