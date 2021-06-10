Minicamp Notebook, Day 3: The Defense Puts On A Show

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinions of the team.

The Washington Football Team has officially wrapped up minicamp and will take about six weeks off before heading to Richmond for training camp. There were flashes on both sides of the ball, and head coach Ron Rivera decided to close out the week with a little bit of fun.

Washington had one more period left in practice; it was supposed to be a mock of its conditioning test. That's when Dustin Hopkins stepped up and said, "I'll tell you what, coach, if I hit a 50-yarder and split it, let's call it a day."

So, Rivera agreed, and sure enough, Hopkins split the uprights, which caused the entire team to cheer.

"That was kind of cool," Rivera said. "The players really appreciated Dustin coming through for us like that. There is a lot more to come for that."

Here are some observations from the final practice before training camp.