Wake Up Washington 6/11: Reflecting On The Action From Minicamp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, June 11, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the quarterback situation in Washington.
-- ESPN's staff writes about Washington's media day.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter believes that Chase Young has raised the stakes for Washington.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his takeaways from Washington's minicamp.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also gives some perspective on Washington's battle for the backup quarterback role.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives out his evaluations from Washington's three-day minicamp.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on Good Morning Football analyst Peter Schrager lists Terry McLaurin as one of his most underrated receivers.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler looks at how Brian Baldinger feels about Washington and the NFC East.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on what Chase Young thinks about the defense's perspective.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Bobby McCain makes his case to be a playmaking free safety. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig reports on Washington adding new grass surface to FedExField. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: