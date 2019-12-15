Adrian Peterson Passes Curtis Martin For Fifth On NFL's All-Time Rushing List

LANDOVER, Md. -- Adrian Peterson's list of career accomplishments got a little longer Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles.
By way of a fourth-quarter carry, the 34-year-old Peterson passed Curtis Martin for fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing list. Peterson has now rushed for 14,102 yards over his 13-year career; only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore and Barry Sanders have rushed for more.
It was a record-setting day for Peterson overall. In the third quarter, he became the 10th player in NFL history to reach 3,000-career rushing attempts.
And early in the fourth quarter, Peterson tied Walter Payton for fourth all-time with his 110th-career rushing touchdown.
Upon taking the hand-off on 2nd-and-goal, Peterson was stopped in the backfield. But upon surveying his options, the future Hall of Famer made a Hall of Fame play, reversing his field and then cutting his run up for the 10-yard score, giving the Redskins a 21-17 advantage.
On 16 rushing attempts, Peterson gained 66 yards and a touchdown in the Redskins' 37-27 defeat.