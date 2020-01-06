Top 10 Quotes: Head Coach Ron Rivera's Introductory Press Conference

"I think he can become a franchise-style quarterback."

Rivera is referring to first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins, who started seven games during an up-and-down rookie campaign. Haskins began the season as the backup, struggling in relief appearances against the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings. He then earned the starting job ahead of the team's Week 9 contest against Buffalo, though he still made too many mistakes.

But in his final two starts versus New York and Philadelphia in December, something clicked for Haskins. He completed roughly 72% of his passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns. He did not throw an interception and was sacked just three times. He consistently showed the ability to lead an NFL offense and run it well, as Washington was as efficient as it had been all season during that stretch.

Rivera recognizes Haskins' potential, but he also understands the process of molding a high draft pick into a franchise quarterback. He went through the same experience with Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, helping turn the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 into the NFL MVP four years later.

"Several years ago, we drafted as the No. 1 pick and we had a plan," Rivera said of Newton. "What we're trying to do right now is to develop that plan for [Haskins'] development as we go forward."

"Win the Super Bowl, and I mean it, too. The only reason you become a head coach in this league, in my opinion, is to win. That's it, that's the bottom line. If you do it for any other reason, you're wrong."

Carolina made the playoffs four times, won three NFC South titles and appeared in Super Bowl 50 during Rivera's eight-plus seasons there, but the Panthers never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

In fact, Rivera has never won a Super Bowl during his NFL coaching career, which began with the Chicago Bears as a defensive quality control coach in 1997.