News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Name Doug Williams Senior Vice President Of Player Development

Jan 09, 2020 at 04:10 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

redskins-statement-fire-bruce-allen

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today Doug Williams will be named the senior vice president of player development. He will report directly to Head Coach Ron Rivera.

"Doug Williams is a legend within the Redskins franchise," said Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder. "He is excited about this new role and in working with Coach Rivera. Doug is one of the most respected men in our building and I know that he will have an immediate impact on our players."

"I've had a chance to talk at length with Doug Williams since my arrival and he is ready to take on this new role," said Washington Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera. "We want to create an atmosphere that is all about the players. Doug will be an invaluable asset in player development in making sure that all of our players have the guidance and resources needed to be successful on and off the field."

"After meeting with Dan Snyder, Coach Rivera and Senior Director of Player Development Malcolm Blacken, we all came to an agreement on the vision that we have for the franchise going forward," said Doug Williams. "I am looking forward to this new opportunity to work with Malcolm and I have always respected his work during my time with the franchise. We both look forward to working with and supporting Coach Rivera in making sure that our players are prepared for life on and off the field."

Williams is a member of the 80 Greatest Redskins and is also a Redskins Ring of Famer who played with the Redskins from 1986-89 and led Washington to a Super Bowl XXII title, a 42-10 rout of the Denver Broncos. Williams, the first African-American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl, completed 18-of-29 passes for 340 yards with four touchdown passes to earn Super Bowl XXII MVP honors.

Related Content

news

Redskins Release TE Jordan Reed After Seven Seasons

Among Redskins tight ends, Reed ranks third all-time in receptions (329), yards (3,371) and touchdowns (24).

news

Redskins Announce Coaching Staff

The team announced the following coaching staff changes on Wednesday.

news

Redskins Announce Rob Rogers As Senior Vice President Of Football Administration

Rogers comes to the Redskins after 25 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, most recently as the team's executive director of player finance and football research.

news

Jack Del Rio And Ron Rivera Join Forces For The First Time To Lead The Redskins

Del Rio and Rivera have had long careers in the NFL without being on the same staff. Now both with the Redskins, they want to craft a winning culture in Washington.

news

Ron Rivera Thinks Dwayne Haskins Can Become A 'Franchise-Style Quarterback'

Rivera has high praise for Haskins potential, but he wants him to step up and be a leader like the premier quarterbacks in the league today.

news

Top 10 Quotes: Head Coach Ron Rivera's Introductory Press Conference

Rivera sprinkled in jokes, personal mantras and tactical philosophies throughout the nearly 25-minute press conference -- all of which gave even more insight about him as a coach and a person.

news

Redskins Q&A: An Insider's Look At Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera

Carolina Panthers senior digital content writer Max Henson offers his perspective on what it was like to be part of a Rivera-led team.

news

"He's A Heck Of A Coach": Players Give Their Thoughts On Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera

Players had a lot to say about Rivera being their next head coach, and all of it was full of positivity and optimism.

news

Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera Wants to Build A 'Player-Centered Culture' With A 'Coach-Centered Approach'

Rivera was clear in his introductory press conference that the way to create a winning culture is by supporting the players with the voice from the head coach.

news

There's A Mutual Belief Between Ron Rivera And The Redskins. Together, They'll Aim To Build A Consistent Winner

At a press conference Thursday introducing Rivera as the Redskins' new head coach, both parties spoke confidently about the future of football in Washington.

news

Five Things To Know About New Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera

The team announced the hiring of Rivera on Wednesday morning.

Interested in Tickets? Click here to speak to a representative.
Advertising