There's A Mutual Belief Between Ron Rivera And The Redskins. Together, They'll Aim To Build A Consistent Winner

Snyder came to Rivera with the idea of creating a coach-oriented approach, similar to those implemented by consistent winners such as the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks, among others. It was one of the biggest selling points for Rivera, as it showed the franchise's commitment to him and his singular vision: to win a Super Bowl.

But for this partnership to work, Rivera told Snyder, they needed to operate under a "player-centered culture."

"I'll do what I can to help these young men become not just the players we want, but the men in the community we need," Rivera said. "These are the guys that can help change things. Not just on the football field, but in this world, and I really do believe that."

Rivera's decision to take the head coaching job, which the team officially announced Wednesday, came after several discussions with Snyder. The two met in Snyder's home for what Rivera said was "about 35 hours" during the process, dissecting every facet of an organization they're hell-bent with turning around.

But above all, Rivera said things will begin and end with the simple concept of discipline. It's all he's ever known coming from a military family, and he intends to belabor that principle in Washington. It will be the driving force in every aspect of the operation.

In filling out his coaching staff, Rivera is bypassing "big names" for "great teachers." Of the players, he's looking for tough competitors who trust the instruction they're given. And on the player personnel side, he wants skilled talent elevators with unique perspectives. Together, Rivera believes they can quickly build a contender.