Bostic set to break ground on $38 million sports academy that will allow young athletes to thrive

Washington Commanders linebacker Jon Bostic is building a new training facility that athletes across the state of Florida can call home for years to come.

Bostic, who grew up in Wellington, Florida, and played college football at the University of Florida, is about to break ground on a $38 million training facility, named the Wellington Sports Academy, in Palm Beach that will be one of the biggest in the country. His vision is to create a "one stop shop" for professional athletes during the offseason while also providing younger generations with a place to succeed and grow.

"I've been working on this plan the last two years with this site and location, but this sports academy has been about nine years in the workings," Bostic said.

The reason for Bostic working on such a project for the last decade is simple: he wants to give back and provide younger generations with a path to success. That's what his father, former Detroit Lions defensive back John Bostic, did for him by passing down knowledge from Hall of Famer Larry Little.

Those lessons always stuck with him, and now that he can do the same, he wants to do so on a much larger scale.