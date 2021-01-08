News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Brandon Scherff Named AP First-Team All-Pro

Jan 08, 2021 at 01:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

AllPro
Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff (75) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Washington Football Team right guard Brandon Scherff has been announced as a first-team selection to the Associated Press’ All-Pro Team. It is the first time in his career that he received the distinction and is the first Washington player to receive the distinction since punter Matt Turk in 1996.

Scherff, who was taken No. 5 overall by Washington in 2015, has consistently been one of the best guards in the NFL. He has played and started in 78 career games and made the Pro Bowl in four of the past six seasons. After being one of Washington’s two Pro Bowl choices in 2020, he joined Trent Williams, Chris Samuels, Len Hauss, Joe Jacoby and Russ Grimm as the only Washington offensive linemen to be selected to the Pro Bowl four-plus times.

This year, Scherff has put together another exemplary season by receiving the third-highest pass blocking grade and the ninth-highest run blocking grade among guards, according to Pro Football Focus. He also received an overall grade of 84.1, which stands as the highest of his career.

Scherff has been one of Washington's most reliable pass blockers all year by keeping three different starting quarterbacks upright. He has allowed just two quarterback hits all year -- the last of which coming in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- which is the lowest of his career in a season where he has played in at least 13 games.

On top of all that, Scherff has only been penalized twice all season, which ties the 2017 season for the lowest of his career. His last penalty came in Week 9 against the New York Giants.

"Brandon's toughness, his consistency and then just the resiliency that he shows dealing with that injury early in the year, being able to come back," said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. "He's just been a steady rock. Him and Morgan [Moses] playing on that right side together -- obviously, Morgan moved over to left tackle for the Dallas game. Those guys working together, playing together, and then obviously Chase [Roullier] at center. Those are the leaders up front for us. They've done a great job, Brandon in particular. He brings it every day. He's the same guy, the toughness, the blue-collar mentality. It helps, energizes and drives our team."

