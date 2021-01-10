5 Takeaways: Breaking Down Washington's Playoff Loss To The Buccaneers

1. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke delivered a historic performance in his second-career start.

Fewer than six weeks ago, Heinicke was preparing to take his final exams at Old Dominion University. He had been out of the NFL since August of 2019, so he began gearing up for life after football by finishing his bachelor's degree in engineering.

But then Washington signed Heinicke to be the team's quarantine quarterback in December, and that was only the beginning of a whirlwind of a month. He joined the active roster before Week 15, then nearly led a fourth quarter comeback a week later. On Friday, he received the biggest news of his professional career: with Alex Smith still dealing with a calf injury, Heinicke would make his second-career start in the postseason opposite the best playoff quarterback in league history.

Heinicke did not outduel Brady, but he came pretty close, completing 26 of his 44 passes for 306 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also led the team with 46 yards and an acrobatic score on eight carries. The most unlikely of playoff starters, Heinicke became the first undrafted quarterback to start a postseason contest in franchise history and the first to rush for a touchdown since Jeff Garcia in 2003.

Heinicke also spread the ball around. Cam Sims led the team with seven receptions for 104 yards, but Terry McLaurin (six catches, 75 yards) and Logan Thomas (five catches, 74 yards) were also heavily featured, and Steven Sims Jr. found the end zone on a beautiful catch and toe drag for a 11-yard score.