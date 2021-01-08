3 Keys: How Washington Can Upset The Buccaneers

2. Big Games From CBs Kendall Fuller And Ronald Darby

Rivera made it clear in the offseason that he wanted to revamp the cornerback position by bringing in Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby. Fuller was fresh off winning a Super Bowl, while Darby had potential to be a quality starter despite having an injury history. Fortunately, both turned out to be wise investments for Washington.

Fuller is having one of the best seasons of his five-year career with four interceptions, which ties a career-high, and 11 pass deflections -- one away from tying a career-high. Darby, on the other hand, is playing his best football since his rookie season with 16 pass deflections. He has forced 19 incompletions, which leads the NFL, and his and Fuller's combined 27 pass breakups lead all cornerback duos.

"I would just say I think in both cases we acquired guys that fit what we were wanting to do," Del Rio said. "In Kendall's situation, he's a versatile guy that's done a lot. He's played corner, he's played nickel, he's been a safety, well-regarded here in the building. Obviously, he's been a good player for us and we're happy we have him. Darby -- Darby's biggest thing—he was always a good player. His biggest thing was just staying healthy. I think he's been able to stay healthy."

Fuller and Darby will have one of their most difficult challenges in facing Tampa Bay's wide receiver corps, which has helped fuel an offense that is seventh in total yards. Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have set career highs in catch percentage and account for 40% of Brady's passing yards, but Rivera feels good about his cornerback duo and likes how they complement each other.

"You feel good about who they are. They're both wily veterans, guys that have been through the ringer. They both know what it's like to have success and have some tough times. They're both football players that play very well. They both have a different style, a different type of skillset. But at the end of the day, they're both good players."