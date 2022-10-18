Brian Robinson nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week 

Brian Robinson has seen all the hard work he put in to come back from multiple gunshot wounds pay off over the past two weeks. He was designated to return and later activated ahead of the Washington Commanders' game against the Tennessee Titans, and in the first quarter of the Week 5 matchup, he got his first carry.

On Thursday against the Chicago Bears, he checked off another goal: his first career touchdown, and it could not have come at a more ideal time for the Burgundy & Gold. Because of that effort, he has been nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week. You can vote for him, HERE.

"I'm just thinking about all the work I put in leading up to this point," Robinson told reporters after the 12-7 win. "And it was all worth it."

In an offensive slog that did not see either team score a touchdown until the third quarter, Washington was gifted a prime opportunity to retake the lead from the Bears, who had gone up 7-3 in their opening drive of the second half. The Commanders had chipped away at the deficit with a field goal, but a fumble recovery by Christian Holmes off a muffed punt put Washington inside the 10-yard line.