Candice Tavares finds purpose, value, strength in wood art

This Black History Month Commanders.com is passing the page to local Black business owners to talk a little bit about their story in their words

Wood is such a natural medium. It's something that is ever-present. It has a purpose and a value in and of itself and is life-giving. But it's also often cut down and used by other people for many other purposes. Sometimes it can be used for strength and power, or it can be used for whatever someone wants.

In some ways, I think that mirrors how Black people have been used in this country.

My path to creating wood art doesn't start out the way you'd expect. I started out specializing in digital illustrations in 2020 because I was frustrated by the amount of Black trauma I was seeing in the media. That was such a hard time. There was the pandemic, but there was also all this unrest. We saw the murder of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and it just felt like it was too much.